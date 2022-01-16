Primas (PST) Achieves Market Cap of $1.32 Million

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 16th. Primas has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $9.51 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Primas has traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Primas coin can currently be bought for $0.0250 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.18 or 0.00338295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008718 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000889 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Primas Profile

PST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primas’ official website is primas.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Primas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

