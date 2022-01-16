Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.92

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.92 ($0.19) and traded as high as GBX 14.15 ($0.19). Princess Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 13.85 ($0.19), with a volume of 24,593 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.58 million and a PE ratio of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 13.52.

Get Princess Private Equity alerts:

In related news, insider Richard John Battey bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,380 ($18.73) per share, with a total value of £27,600 ($37,464.37).

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Princess Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Princess Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.