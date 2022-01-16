Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 156,540 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,758,446 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,540 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $26,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 33.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 341,599 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 85,141 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,903 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 77,005 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 11.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 326,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 93.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 26,706 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 58.7% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,657,827 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,070,000 after acquiring an additional 982,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWN. Mizuho cut their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. US Capital Advisors cut Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

Shares of SWN opened at $4.93 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $5.96. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

