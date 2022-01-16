Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 42,867 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,867 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $26,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Celsius by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Celsius by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Celsius by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celsius alerts:

CELH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.67.

Celsius stock opened at $49.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.51 and a 200-day moving average of $77.10. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $110.22. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 448.59 and a beta of 2.02.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $94.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,876,497.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.