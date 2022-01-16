Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $26.15 Million Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,940 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $26,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 19.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth $423,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth $1,552,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 22.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

DOCU stock opened at $130.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.95 and its 200-day moving average is $249.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.91 and a 1 year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.72.

In related news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 33,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,747 shares of company stock worth $14,413,903. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

