Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $26.77 Million Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 11.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 720,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,447 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $26,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 85,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 114,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.46. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.87 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.31%.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

