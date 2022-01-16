Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $28.16 Million Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,365 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $28,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSK. Citigroup upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.81.

OSK stock opened at $124.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.47. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.31 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.82.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 21.70%.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

