Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $28.34 Million Stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,145,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,025 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $28,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 195.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

BKR opened at $27.46 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $27.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.39 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average of $23.68.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 313.04%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $331,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $729,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,519,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,981,677. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.90.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

