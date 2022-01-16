Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 343,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $27,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 46.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 227.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 55.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,782 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $583,523.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $270,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,505 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $90.45 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.66 and a twelve month high of $96.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

