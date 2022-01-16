Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 412,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 216,286 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $27,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at $420,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 284,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 4.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 188,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 33.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VFC opened at $72.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $65.34 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.83. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 64.31%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on V.F. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global cut V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Cowen cut their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

