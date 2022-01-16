Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 53,940 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 113.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,940 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $26,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 161.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,881 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 24.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,243,000 after buying an additional 2,157,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after buying an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,435.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,501,000 after buying an additional 1,195,455 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 41.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,649,000 after buying an additional 659,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $130.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.95 and a 200-day moving average of $249.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.91 and a 52-week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOCU. Needham & Company LLC cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.72.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,747 shares of company stock valued at $14,413,903 over the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

