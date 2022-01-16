Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,053 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 903,674 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,053 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $26,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 12.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 5.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

In other Simmons First National news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $173,897.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $33.43.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $193.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.