Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,654 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,881 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,654 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $26,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period.

Shares of NSIT opened at $102.77 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $75.38 and a one year high of $111.02. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.83.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,475 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

