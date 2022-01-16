Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,020 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,095,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,020 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $27,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 65,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

VLY stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.18. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $15.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.48.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $343.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.41 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLY. Stephens lifted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.19.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

