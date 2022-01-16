Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 75,208 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 75,208 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $27,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter worth $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in First American Financial by 121.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 6,241.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 258.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in First American Financial by 10,582.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.93.

FAF opened at $79.54 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $48.69 and a 1-year high of $81.54. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.23.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. First American Financial had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 18.04%.

In related news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $1,175,860.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $774,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

