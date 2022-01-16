Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $43.81, but opened at $42.50. Progyny shares last traded at $43.70, with a volume of 1,433 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $387,511.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,074,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 334,421 shares of company stock valued at $19,286,162. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.97 and a 200 day moving average of $54.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 1.72.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Progyny by 67.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

