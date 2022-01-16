Project TXA (TXA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $19,301.00

Project TXA (CURRENCY:TXA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Project TXA coin can currently be purchased for $2.70 or 0.00006253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Project TXA has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Project TXA has a market capitalization of $6.94 million and $19,301.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00064631 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00072933 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,349.14 or 0.07750860 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00072598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,215.05 or 1.00011813 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008201 BTC.

About Project TXA

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Project TXA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project TXA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project TXA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project TXA using one of the exchanges listed above.

