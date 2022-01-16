ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,442,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 980,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,480,000 after buying an additional 126,144 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 722,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,974,000 after buying an additional 38,993 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 196,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,104,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 113,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period.

BATS SMDV opened at $67.09 on Friday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $58.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.17.

