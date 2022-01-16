ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Short Interest Up 340.0% in December

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 340.0% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PBSFY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €18.00 ($20.45) to €14.00 ($15.91) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $5.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 10.51%.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE is a mass media and digital company. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Dating, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment represents the company’s business with focus on the Seven.One Entertainment Group, which provides multi-platform digital media to audiences in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

