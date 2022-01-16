Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

PSEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James raised Prospect Capital from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

PSEC opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. Prospect Capital has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.27.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 153.09%. The company had revenue of $169.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 25.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 263,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 52,805 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 52,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 30,310 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,635,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 8.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

