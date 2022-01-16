Prospector Partners LLC Acquires 33,500 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 148.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC owned about 0.31% of FARO Technologies worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FARO. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,959,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,313,000 after purchasing an additional 135,609 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 454,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,384,000 after purchasing an additional 114,903 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 45,714 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 323,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,146,000 after purchasing an additional 45,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FARO Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

FARO Technologies stock opened at $61.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 1.32. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $97.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.20.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.94 million. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. FARO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

