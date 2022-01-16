Prospector Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight accounts for approximately 1.4% of Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Prospector Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Church & Dwight worth $10,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,217,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,184,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 428,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,522,000 after purchasing an additional 149,225 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight stock opened at $104.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.83. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $104.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

In related news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.22.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.