Prospector Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Prospector Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Cboe Global Markets comprises about 1.8% of Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $13,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,680,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,227,000 after purchasing an additional 72,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,830,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,064,000 after purchasing an additional 70,586 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,866,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,072,000 after purchasing an additional 18,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67,140 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 8.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,840,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,123,000 after purchasing an additional 147,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $118.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.00 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $264,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $666,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBOE. Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.09.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

