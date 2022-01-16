Prospector Partners LLC Purchases 12,600 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Sensata Technologies worth $6,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 61.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 57.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $2,571,079.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,401 shares of company stock worth $10,183,758. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

Shares of ST stock opened at $63.54 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.30 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.39.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.