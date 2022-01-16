Prospector Partners LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Prospector Partners LLC cut its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 76,899.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 639,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,620,000 after purchasing an additional 639,034 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 3.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 24.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 150.4% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $73.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.92. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.81 and a 52 week high of $89.50.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $231.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.82 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.54%.

In related news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PJT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.