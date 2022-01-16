Prospector Partners LLC Sells 9,050 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Prospector Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,050 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 76.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,551,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,909,000 after acquiring an additional 674,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,007,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,031,000 after buying an additional 284,402 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,701,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,531,000 after buying an additional 228,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $457,806,000 after purchasing an additional 131,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 714,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,933,000 after purchasing an additional 115,995 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $79.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $91.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.96.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.39 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.93%.

In other news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $625,330.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,812,981.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,561 shares of company stock worth $2,913,392 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

