Prospector Partners LLC Trims Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Prospector Partners LLC cut its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 922,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,950 shares during the period. KeyCorp accounts for 2.6% of Prospector Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Prospector Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of KeyCorp worth $19,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,553,000 after buying an additional 2,704,372 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,459,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,382,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,705,000 after buying an additional 1,636,639 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,659,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,918,000 after buying an additional 1,446,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,317,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,705,000 after buying an additional 1,322,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEY opened at $27.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.98. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $27.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.47%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEY. Bank of America upgraded KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Odeon Capital Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,619. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

