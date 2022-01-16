Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Price Target Increased to GBX 410 by Analysts at Barclays

Provident Financial (LON:PFG) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 380 ($5.16) to GBX 410 ($5.57) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PFG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.85) to GBX 318 ($4.32) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.85) to GBX 318 ($4.32) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of PFG stock opened at GBX 355.80 ($4.83) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 356.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 324.49. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of GBX 3.55 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 383.80 ($5.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11, a current ratio of 20.04 and a quick ratio of 20.04. The company has a market cap of £902.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

