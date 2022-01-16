PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.93

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.93 and last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 29874 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

PCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.82.

The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.70.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fernando Musa purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 106.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $629,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $2,162,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 93.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 14,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

