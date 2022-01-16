Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Trading Up 6%

Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO)’s stock price was up 6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 13,175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 11,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.64.

Get Q BioMed alerts:

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Q BioMed, Inc operates as a biomedical acceleration and development company. It focuses on acquiring and in-licensing pre-clinical, clinical-stage and approved life sciences therapeutic products. Its products include Strontium-89, MetastronTM, QBM-001, Uttroside-B, and MAN 01. The company was founded by Enrique Navas on November 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Q BioMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q BioMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.