Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for WestRock Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) – Analysts at Truist Securities increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for WestRock in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst M. Roxland now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. Truist Securities currently has a “Hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for WestRock’s FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

WestRock stock opened at $46.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WestRock has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.05%.

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of WestRock by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 51,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of WestRock by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of WestRock by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of WestRock by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of WestRock by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

