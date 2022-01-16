Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Fiserv in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.57. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.41.

Shares of FISV opened at $109.11 on Friday. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $92.06 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Fiserv by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.99 per share, for a total transaction of $998,296.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 148,965 shares valued at $15,237,813. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

