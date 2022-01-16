Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Solo Brands Inc Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:DTC)

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Solo Brands in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Solo Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DTC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Solo Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Solo Brands stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.59. Solo Brands has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.05 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO John Merris purchased 14,126 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,459.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

