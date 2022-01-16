QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $185.00 at Barclays

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Summit Insights downgraded QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $183.87.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $188.69 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.28 and a 200 day moving average of $153.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $211.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,506,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,790,125,000 after acquiring an additional 490,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,432,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,371,003,000 after purchasing an additional 415,275 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,459 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,180,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,169,797,000 after purchasing an additional 410,004 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

