QuarkChain Price Hits $0.0189 on Top Exchanges (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 16th. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $121.19 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0189 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00059706 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007612 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars.

