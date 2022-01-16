QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.90 Million

Brokerages expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to report sales of $3.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic posted sales of $2.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full-year sales of $12.90 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $18.90 million, with estimates ranging from $18.40 million to $19.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for QuickLogic.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 75.18% and a negative net margin of 69.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $5.16 on Thursday. QuickLogic has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. 21.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuickLogic (QUIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.