QuickSwap (QUICK) Price Up 6% Over Last Week

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $291.45 or 0.00672352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $95.33 million and $15.86 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

