Quiztok (QTCON) Price Down 8.6% This Week

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Quiztok has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One Quiztok coin can now be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quiztok has a total market cap of $31.92 million and $204,522.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 62.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quiztok Coin Profile

QTCON is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,128,510,165 coins. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

