RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADCOM LTD. designs, manufactures, markets and supports innovative, high performance internetworking test and analysis equipment for data communications networks. Their products are used in the development and manufacturing of network equipment, the installation of networks, and the ongoing maintenance of operational networks. (Press Release) “

RDCM opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $182.62 million, a PE ratio of -42.29 and a beta of 1.09. RADCOM has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $14.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.29.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RADCOM will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 2,032.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 75.0% during the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 91,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP lifted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 150.5% during the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 761,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after acquiring an additional 457,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-native network visibility, service assurance, and customer and service experience management. Its products include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

