Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.38

Shares of Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 126810 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The company has a current ratio of 16.48, a quick ratio of 16.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.28. The company has a market cap of C$33.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.50.

Radius Gold Company Profile (CVE:RDU)

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold and silver properties. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Bald Peak Property that consists of 151 unpatented mining claims in Mineral County, Nevada, as well as 1 mineral prospecting license in Mono County, California; Holly-Banderas project located in Guatemala; and Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares, as well as Plata Verde project covering an area of 300 hectares situated in Chihuahua, Mexico.

