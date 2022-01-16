Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,360 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 357,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Ballard Power Systems worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 341.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 25,287 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 403,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 131,140 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 105,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 28,755 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLDP shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $10.98 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $42.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. The business had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

