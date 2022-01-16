Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,864 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $56.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.76. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $58.01.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.43.

In other news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.