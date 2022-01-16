Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,539 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $5,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,396 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 119.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 151.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,819 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,704 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $19,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 6,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.47, for a total transaction of $1,336,599.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 4,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $1,053,977.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,698 shares of company stock worth $9,062,576. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $236.13 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.34 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded F5 Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.32.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

