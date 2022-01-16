Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,840 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $6,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 181,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 24.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 573,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,728,000 after buying an additional 57,119 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $371,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $207,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285. Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $66.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.18. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TOL. Bank of America began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

