Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 15.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,192 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 363.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRO. Zacks Investment Research raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $67.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $70.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

