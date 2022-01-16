Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $6.84 Million Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,840 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Toll Brothers worth $6,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Toll Brothers by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

In other Toll Brothers news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total transaction of $36,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $1,751,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Shares of TOL opened at $66.44 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.89 and its 200 day moving average is $62.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.21%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.