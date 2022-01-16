Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,055 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 289.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 85,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after buying an additional 63,803 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 43,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 184,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,472,000 after buying an additional 62,753 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $85.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $61.49 and a 1 year high of $87.07.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 9.34%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

