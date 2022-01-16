Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 20,192 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,192 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at $102,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 135.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at $335,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 50.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 741,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,095,000 after acquiring an additional 249,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 13.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown stock opened at $67.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.69. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.73. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $70.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BRO shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.