Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,954 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 136,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after acquiring an additional 15,566 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 19.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 7.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 4.2% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.07.

In other news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 323,335 shares of company stock worth $46,681,516. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $152.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.14 and a 52 week high of $169.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.45 and its 200 day moving average is $140.65. The company has a market cap of $112.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.64, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

