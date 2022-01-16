Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Gap Up to $19.56

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.56, but opened at $19.98. Rani Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.95, with a volume of 891 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rani Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $385,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $517,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $891,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,081,000.

About Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.